Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,863,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

