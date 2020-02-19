Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,771,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,974. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 119.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

