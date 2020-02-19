Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.23 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 427,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. LiveRamp Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.47.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

