Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Reaches $586,357.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $586,357.00 and $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01134121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043058 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00208739 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00066673 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

