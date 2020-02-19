OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 544.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 58,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSUR. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,912. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $422.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.