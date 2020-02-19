Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,605 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after purchasing an additional 386,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 24.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 647,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,928,000 after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.88. 13,670,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,774,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.85 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $4,790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,613 shares of company stock worth $29,021,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.