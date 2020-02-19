Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,754 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,002,000 after purchasing an additional 244,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457,051. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.