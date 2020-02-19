Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $209.72. 420,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,424. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

