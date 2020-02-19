Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,643,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,837,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 947,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $94.86.

