Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 659,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.