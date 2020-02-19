Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,538 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 119,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

