Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,388 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Timken worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Timken by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $78,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 419,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. Timken Co has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

