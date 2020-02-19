Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

