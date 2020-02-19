Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,329 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

LYG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 3,596,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

