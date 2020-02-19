Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. 5,975,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.