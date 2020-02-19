Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,771 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.88. 18,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,027. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.82. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $186.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.