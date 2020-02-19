Opal (OPAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Opal has a total market capitalization of $117,231.00 and $11.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Opal has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opal Profile

Opal (OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

