Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $6.19 Million Investment in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.16% of Wright Medical Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 46,917 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,383,582.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,084. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMGI. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

