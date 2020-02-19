Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,212 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 23,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,686. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several analysts have commented on IMO shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

