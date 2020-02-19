Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,520 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 78.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 469,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,761 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,949 shares of company stock valued at $26,561,446 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 123,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,817. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

