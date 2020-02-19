Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,851 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ball by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 101,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,495 shares of company stock worth $3,292,291. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.