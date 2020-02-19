Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $5.77 on Wednesday, hitting $235.31. 1,465,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

