Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 247,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.42% of KEMET at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in KEMET by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KEMET during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KEMET by 3,052.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in KEMET by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KEMET during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:KEM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 54,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KEMET Co. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.64.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

