Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

OSPN stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $734.47 million, a PE ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.02. Onespan has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Onespan during the 3rd quarter worth $3,981,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $3,964,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Onespan by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 227,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,260,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

