OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.14 million.

OCFT stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

