ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

