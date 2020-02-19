Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 2.5%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 13,195,458 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 25,485,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at $108,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman acquired 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $170,887. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

