Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $224.78

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.78 and last traded at $224.06, with a volume of 2373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.42.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.88%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.