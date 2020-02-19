OKB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $225.83 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $403.67 million and approximately $225.83 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010000 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.