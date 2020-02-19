Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Office Depot by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Office Depot by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Office Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 92,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.63. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.