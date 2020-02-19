OceanaGold (OGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:OGC traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.50. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.59.

OGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.29.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

