Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,944 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 688,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,413,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 102,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after buying an additional 575,954 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

