Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

