Nvwm LLC Sells 162 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $166,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $279,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.89. 1,564,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

