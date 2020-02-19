Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 7,147 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8,604.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 31,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 87,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.21.

AMT traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.10. 2,617,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $258.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.25.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

