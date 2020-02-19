Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 35,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 12,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 109,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,613. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

