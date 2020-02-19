Nvwm LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $247.78. The company had a trading volume of 947,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,278. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,451,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,944 shares of company stock worth $25,628,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

