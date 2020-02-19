Nvwm LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UNH stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,473. The firm has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

