Nvwm LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.11. 13,532,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,313,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

