Nvwm LLC Acquires 31,447 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,349,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 295,288 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 3,614,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after buying an additional 722,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,583,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after buying an additional 513,076 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,474,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,385,000 after buying an additional 894,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 20,969,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,129,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

