NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $18.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,148,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.43. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $297.31. The company has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

