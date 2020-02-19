NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,504,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,597. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $297.31. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.