nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,041. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

