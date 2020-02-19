Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $41.28. Nutrien shares last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 2,469,363 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

