Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. Nutrien also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.47.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

