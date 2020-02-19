NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell Sells 15,289 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 15,289 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$188,495.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,595,243.54.

David Ottewell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, David Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$150,316.52.

On Thursday, February 6th, David Ottewell sold 12,940 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$156,289.32.

TSE:NG traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.55. The company had a trading volume of 567,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,908. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -146.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.75. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.87 and a 52 week high of C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a current ratio of 44.97 and a quick ratio of 44.77.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

