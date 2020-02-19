Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.27

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 292573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

