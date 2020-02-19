Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.16. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,383,606 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

