Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) Trading Down 35.7%

Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEIK) fell 35.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 17,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 27,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Northstar Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEIK)

Northstar Electronics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

