NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 41,349 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FIDU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,466. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.